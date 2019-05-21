Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

