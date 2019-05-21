NOW Inc (DNOW) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 1,148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NOW were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NOW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,691,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,240,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 357,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,800,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NOW by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,928,000 after purchasing an additional 931,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NOW by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,209,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.40. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $18.56.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.54 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

