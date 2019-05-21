Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stake Lifted by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,591,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,313,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,809 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,175.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5,821.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,547,000 after purchasing an additional 259,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.06.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $314.58 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $340.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total value of $14,579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,327.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $74,690.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,697 shares of company stock worth $48,114,176. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stake Lifted by FormulaFolio Investments LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/northrop-grumman-co-noc-stake-lifted-by-formulafolio-investments-llc.html.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.