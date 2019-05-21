Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,830.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,069 shares of company stock worth $864,410. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

