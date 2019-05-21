Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $738,000 Stake in Macy’s Inc (M)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in M. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,597 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,197,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 411,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 109,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $331,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,289.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,921 shares of company stock valued at $421,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Standpoint Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

