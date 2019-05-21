Nimiq Market Capitalization Reaches $6.11 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $295,253.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,940.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.81 or 0.03200453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.47 or 0.05295561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.01164202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.01125518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00096186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00958559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00304701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00022396 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,890,835,246 coins and its circulating supply is 3,900,335,246 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.