Nicholas Debenedictis Purchases 2,500 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Stock

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $37,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,825.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,629. The firm has a market cap of $656.71 million, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.79. P H Glatfelter Co has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. P H Glatfelter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of P H Glatfelter from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,570,000 after acquiring an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 89,481 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 6.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 770,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 5.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 556,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nicholas Debenedictis Purchases 2,500 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/nicholas-debenedictis-purchases-2500-shares-of-p-h-glatfelter-co-glt-stock.html.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.