NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,455,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 4,199.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 681.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,492,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 298,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -229.41%.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

