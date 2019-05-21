New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,044 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,708,000 after buying an additional 203,912 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,044 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-sells-2044-shares-of-take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo.html.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.