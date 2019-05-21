New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 518,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,947.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 10,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $301,213.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $195,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,517.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,523 shares of company stock worth $2,230,218 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

