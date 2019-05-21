New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in BB&T Co. (BBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,788,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BB&T were worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,329,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,579,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,321,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,502 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BB&T by 4,179.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,647,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BB&T by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,737,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in BB&T by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,561,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,162 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BB&T alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick C. Graney III bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,714.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $168,028.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $534,461 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. BB&T had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of BB&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BB&T from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of BB&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.49.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-raises-position-in-bbt-co-bbt.html.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.