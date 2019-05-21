Natus Medical (BABY) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

BABY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Natus Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Natus Medical stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. Natus Medical has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $376,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,278.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $176,259.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,981. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natus Medical by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

