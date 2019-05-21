National Bank Financial Reiterates C$0.75 Price Target for Nevada Copper (NCU)

National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of NCU opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.72. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.72.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
