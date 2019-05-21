National Bank Financial Reiterates C$0.75 Price Target for Nevada Copper (NCU)

National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.77 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.72. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.72.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

