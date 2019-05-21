National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (FDL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $30.59.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

