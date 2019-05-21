MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 761,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Comerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $711,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $651,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

