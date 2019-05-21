Monro (MNRO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.295-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Monro also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Monro has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $89.72.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 6.71%. Monro’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Monro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Monro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,153,056.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Monro (MNRO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/monro-mnro-updates-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.