MKM Partners Reiterates Neutral Rating for Matador Resources (MTDR)

MKM Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.85.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 80,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

