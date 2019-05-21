Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,786,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 2,236 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,120.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,200 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.26, for a total transaction of $1,085,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,599.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,439,238 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $611.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $483.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $430.24 and a 52 week high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.09). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

