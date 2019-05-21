MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. 155,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 5.25. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.25 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $410,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $120,201.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4,067.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 236,605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7,619.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 194,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $13,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 30.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 164,556 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 19.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,381,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

