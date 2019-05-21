MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes $805,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (VMC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $318,726.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $129.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $133.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $996.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.68 million. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

