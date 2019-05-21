MedicCoin (MEDIC) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,895.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and Graviex. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $147,246.00 and $4,895.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000104 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000459 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 267,303,248 coins and its circulating supply is 267,302,811 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

