Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $52,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,986,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2,284.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,839,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,376,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,095,000 after acquiring an additional 723,202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 578,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,140,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,094,000 after acquiring an additional 523,599 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDU shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mdu Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,500 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Sparby bought 3,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $77,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) Position Cut by US Bancorp DE” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu-position-cut-by-us-bancorp-de.html.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.