McKay Securities (MCKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCKS opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Monday. McKay Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. McKay Securities’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

