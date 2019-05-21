McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

MGRC stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Keith E. Pratt sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,759.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,452.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $248,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,750.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,331 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 43,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

