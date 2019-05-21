Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA-Tencor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.36.

In other KLA-Tencor news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $251,417.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,943 shares of company stock worth $1,033,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mason Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/mason-street-advisors-llc-increases-stake-in-kla-tencor-corp-klac.html.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.