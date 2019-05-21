Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 114.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 171.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.10.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,059,435.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cameron M. Bready sold 34,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $4,505,669.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,191,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $27,503,399. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

