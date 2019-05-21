Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Cut by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $96.53. 24,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.30 and a one year high of $96.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Beshar sold 67,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $6,301,386.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 487,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,045.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,430.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,691 shares of company stock worth $11,406,907. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

