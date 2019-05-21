Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $411,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Marriott International stock opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,207.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,940 shares of company stock worth $19,527,465 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

