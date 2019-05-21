Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) Holdings Increased by Seidman Lawrence B

Seidman Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp comprises about 11.5% of Seidman Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Seidman Lawrence B owned approximately 0.09% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLVF. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 23,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 518,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 22,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Barrett purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Feinstein purchased 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,966.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,070.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,434 shares of company stock worth $113,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill cut Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $152.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.28. Malvern Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

