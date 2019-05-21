Mainstreet Equity (MEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.79

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$56.79 and last traded at C$56.79, with a volume of 1705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.19.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEQ shares. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a report on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $527.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24.
About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.
