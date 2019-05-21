MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Stake Lessened by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,132 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $913.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.90. MacroGenics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 256.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

