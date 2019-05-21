Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG) Insider Nicola Wakefield Evans Buys 500 Shares

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) insider Nicola Wakefield Evans acquired 500 shares of Macquarie Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$125.30 ($88.87) per share, with a total value of A$62,650.00 ($44,432.62).

Nicola Wakefield Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Nicola Wakefield Evans bought 500 shares of Macquarie Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$120.41 ($85.40) per share, with a total value of A$60,205.00 ($42,698.58).

ASX:MQG opened at A$123.14 ($87.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.19. Macquarie Group Ltd has a one year low of A$103.30 ($73.26) and a one year high of A$136.84 ($97.05).

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Macquarie Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

