LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

LYB stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 33,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,083. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

