Lupaka Gold (LPK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 144000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $8.91 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Lupaka Gold Company Profile (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

