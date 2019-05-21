Lumentum (LITE) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Northland Securities set a $68.00 price target on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lumentum to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.47.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $44.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $482,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,029 shares of company stock worth $713,563 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Lumentum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

