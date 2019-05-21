LTO Network (LTO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. LTO Network has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $1.44 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00375944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 79.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.95 or 0.01394308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00154832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,887,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,055,710 tokens. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

