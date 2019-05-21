LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,868,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $75,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 221.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,162,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,885,000 after purchasing an additional 173,363 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 459.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 135,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. ValuEngine cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

