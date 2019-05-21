LSV Asset Management Sells 34,000 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,029,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $55,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 36.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 37.9% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,988,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $468,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,476,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,391. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.76. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $723.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.32 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SkyWest in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

