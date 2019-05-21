Linde (LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €199.53 ($232.02).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €166.95 ($194.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 1 year high of €191.80 ($223.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

