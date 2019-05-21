Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of FWONK opened at $38.37 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,089,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,170,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 10,980,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,638 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

