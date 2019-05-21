Liberty Latin America (LILA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LILA. Macquarie raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balan Nair purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $249,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $677,913. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,435,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,057,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

