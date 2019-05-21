Leoni (LEO) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leoni currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.39 ($24.88).

Leoni stock opened at €14.51 ($16.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. Leoni has a 12 month low of €16.93 ($19.69) and a 12 month high of €58.24 ($67.72). The firm has a market capitalization of $474.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

