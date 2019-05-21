LEG Immobilien (LEG) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €112.46 ($130.77).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €111.65 ($129.83). 218,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.