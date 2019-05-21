Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 766.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,835,000 after acquiring an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,119,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,899,000 after purchasing an additional 515,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,604,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $343.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/21/laurion-capital-management-lp-increases-position-in-wintrust-financial-corp-wtfc.html.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.