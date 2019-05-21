Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $22,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,156,157.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

