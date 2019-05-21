L Brands Inc (LB) Position Lowered by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in L Brands were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in L Brands by 64.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 238,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 93,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. L Brands had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.35.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

