Kohl’s (KSS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $54.15 and last traded at $55.36, with a volume of 7913176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.91.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,708,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,565,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,085,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,839,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,788,000 after acquiring an additional 896,282 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,193,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,568,000 after acquiring an additional 599,961 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kohl’s Company Profile (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

