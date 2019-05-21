Knowles Corp (KN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Knowles reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 11,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,180.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,890.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,578 shares of company stock valued at $45,079. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter.

KN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Knowles has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

