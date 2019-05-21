Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Given a $16.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Bank of America lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of KRG opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

In other news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $118,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,850.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

