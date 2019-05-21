Keybank National Association OH Has $28.25 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,171,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,724 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Eaton by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Eaton by 8,639.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,674,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $524,126,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $582,318.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Bank of America lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

